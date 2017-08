An investigation is under way after a car was destroyed in an arson attack.

The BMW three series coupe was set alight on Kenneth Grove in Westleigh at around 1.30am today.

Firefighters from Leigh were called and found evidence of arson involving petrol.

The car, which was parked on the road near the owner’s home, was a write-off.

Police have been informed about the blaze and will be investigating.