Atherton home focus of rape investigation

Police are investigating a property in Atherton and a man has been arrested following a suspected rape.

Shortly before 4pm on Thursday, September 14 police received a report that a 19-year-old woman had been raped the previous day.

A cordon was put in place on Newport Street in Bolton but enquiries are now concentrating on an address in Atherton.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Bridge, from GMP’s Bolton borough, said: “We have a 27-year-old man in custody and he is currently being questioned by officers.

“Our investigation does not stop here and a team of detectives will continue to carry out enquiries.

“A cordon on Newport Street, which was set up at the start of our investigation, has now been closed and is no longer forming part of our enquiries.

“The woman continues to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1247 of 14/09/17, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.