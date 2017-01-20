Attempted armed robbery at post office

A post office worker was subjected to a terrifying ordeal after being threatened by a brazen armed robber in a daylight raid.
The offender entered the store in Whelley brandishing a knife and wearing a balaclava to obscure his face shortly before 9.45am today (Friday).
He jumped over the counter into the rear section of the store but fled empty-handed after the employee screamed.
He left the area in a burgundy Citroen Berlingo.
The post office, which shares a building with a newsagent’s shop, was open to the public but quickly closed following the traumatic incident.
The offender is believed to have been carrying a kitchen-type knife. The employee was unhurt but badly shaken.
Anyone with information about the incident should ring police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 574 for January 20, or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
