Author’s anti-bully message

Primary school pupils enjoyed a literary event with a message as a children’s author visited to do an anti-bullying assembly.

Writer Lucia Davies did the special event at Aspull Church Primary School for Anti-Bullying Week after publishing her debut book Pod.

Children joined Lucia to act out the story of a small kind-hearted green lizard who faces a wicked witch and wizard determined to stop him helping people using puppets.

The pupils also listened to Stockport author Lucia play songs written for the book on the piano and drew pictures of the characters on a giant piece of paper in an against-the-clock art challenge.

Lucia visited Aspull Church Primary School last year and was invited back to share Pod’s powerful anti-bullying message.

She said: “It was a really good event and the pupils were very receptive. Wigan is a place that’s close to my heart so I’m going to go back next week and do a book-signing with the children.

“Pod has a kind heart but two characters are up to no good and they create a potion to poison him to stop him helping people. I discuss with children what the right and wrong thing to do would be.

“I’m trying to get them to understand it’s important to help people regardless of their behaviour and get them to rehabilitate and change their ways.

“Pod is one of the few books out there that is enjoyed by children from three to 11 years old and by both boys and girls. Year six pupils love it because it’s got blank pages so they can be really imaginative and create their own worlds, whereas the younger ones think it’s similar to the Gruffalo.”

Lucia got into writing after spending more than two decades as a children’s entertainer and is currently putting together a pilot TV episode of Pod which is expected to be filmed early in 2017.

The visit to Aspull was also attended by governor Ruth Atherton, who works for Cheshire Police which is backing Anti-Bullying Week along with their colleagues in Greater Manchester, and the Mayor and Mayoress of Wigan.

The school has now promised to commit to Lucia’s campaign to promote Pod’s anti-bullying message, which she has taken to dozens of schools all over the North West.