Back to the DW for a drive-in classic

A drive-in cinema will return to Wigan this weekend after a successful first run earlier this summer.

Moonlight Drive-In is bringing back its unique American movie experience after its popular introduction to the town in early June.

Moonlight Drive-in Cinema at the DW Stadium

The DW Stadium car park on Stadium Way will show 1980s classics Backs To The Future and the seminal musical Rocky Horror Picture Show over two nights.

The cult classics were chosen by Wiganers in an online poll which included stiff competition from ET, Grease, Jaws and Footloose.

The drive-in experience first hit the borough will a long weekend of all-time favourites, kicking off with Grease before screening Dirty Dancing and Top Gun.

The drive-in theatre provides a cinema experience that people can enjoy from the comfort of their own cars. The film’s sound is transmitted directly into the car’s radio and viewers can also order food and drinks right to their window.

Based in Scarborough, Moonlight describes itself as the UK’s biggest drive-in cinema. The firm, which was founded in 2014, the outdoor cinema specialists now operate a number of locations across the UK, offering permanent and mobile events which screen cult classics as well as the latest blockbusters.

On its Facebook page, the company states: “Moonlight Drive-In Cinema is the UK’s largest unique outdoor cinema. We provide a high quality digital cinema experience in the comfort of your own space.

“By providing a cinema experience with a difference we give our customers a re-invented way of enjoying a new release or an old classic.”

Moonlight Drive-In Cinema opened its door for the first time back in November 2014 and within the first few months of trading received a local start-up business award.

Drive-in cinemas are well-known as an American institution. They were most popular in the late 1950s and early 1960s, with some 4,000 drive-ins spread across the United States. Today it is estimated that less than 350 remain open.

Back To The Future will be screened on Saturday (August 19), followed by Rocky Horror Picture Show on Sunday. Tickets are priced at £25 per vehicle, and both screenings will start at 9pm.

Film fanatics even have the chance to win a free ticket by entering a competition on Moonlight’s Facebook page at facebook.com/moonlightcinemawigan.