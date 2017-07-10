Band inspired to support mum’s battle

A Wigan band has said they felt “compelled” to help a young mum diagnosed with incurable breast cancer due to her inspiring bravery.

Michelle Smith, 32, from Scholes, found out she had breast cancer just two months ago during a round of genetic testing and breast screening.

Now the community is rallying round to send Michelle, her one-year-old son George and her partner Kieron Elsden to Disneyland Paris to make some lasting family memories. Grapefruit, who will headline a live fundraising event on Friday night, have spoken to the Post about why Michelle’s cause is so important to them. John Collier, guitarist and father-of-two, said: “As a parent you cannot imagine what it’s like to know you could pass on and leave such a young child. You worry enough about your kids when you can protect them, but when you’re not there to help them then, it’s just so very sad. Michelle’s determination to stay strong for George is something that struck a chord with me, and I felt like we could help give her and her family a holiday to remember.”

Due to a history of breast cancer in both Michelle’s mum who died in her late 30s and Michelle’s sister Danielle who is also battling the disease, the young mum had been sent for genetic testing. The lump was so small that she did not know it was there until the scan, By this time it had spread to her lymph nodes and into her blood stream. Lyndsey Pemberton, manager at Heron Nursery where Michelle works, has set up this weekend’s event to send her on “the best” holiday possible. “We have sold more than 100 tickets already,” she said. “We want to raise as much as we can so we can get the best out of it for her.”

The event is set to be packed out, with a singing impersonator, a raffle, a DJ and other entertainment as well as two Grapefruit sets.It will start at 7pm at Higher Ince Social Club.