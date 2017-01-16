Bank staff raise thousands for charity

Caring staff at a borough bank came together to raise a staggering amount for a charity close to their hearts.

Workers at NatWest were inspired by a colleague’s daughter who is visually impaired.

They raised £3,937.34 for the charity Guide Dogs.

They were sparked into action after the youngster benefitted from the services that Guide Dogs provides.

The group consisted of five apprentices from the NatWest Lancashire Commercial Team.

These were, Milly Read, Emma Taylor, Lydia Needham, John Parker and Andy Bycroft.

Their colleague’s daughter has a condition called oculocutaneous albanism, which causes severe visual problems.

The condition is a form of albinism involving the eyes, skin and hair. It affects an estimated one in every 20,000 people worldwide. She has received mobility training and educational support from Guide Dogs which will help her to reach her full potential.

Because of this the banking apprentices wanted to help other children with sight loss. They only started fundraising in July 2016 and by the end of that year they had raised nearly £4,000.

Their fundraising activities included climbing Mount Snowdon - the highest mountain in Wales, smaller events such as guess the baby photo and a gig in November where the band the Chilli Rozzers performed.

Emma Allen-Taylor, engagement officer for Guide Dogs, said: “This is an excellent fundraising effort. This money will help make a real difference to those living with sight loss.”

To find out more about how you could get involved contact Guide Dogs 01189838715 or manchester@guidedogs.org.uk