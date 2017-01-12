Banned Wigan doctor still being paid full salary

A disgraced Wigan doctor who assaulted his teenage daughter is still receiving his full taxpayer-funded salary - despite being handed a 12-month ban.

Heart specialist Gohar Rahman had his licence suspended at a medical tribunal in November but remains on sick leave, hospital bosses have said.

The hearing followed on from his assault conviction for which he received a 10-month suspended sentence in a criminal court last year.

But despite being banned from practising, Dr Rahman remains on the Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS payroll because his absence has put a halt to hospital disciplinary procedures.

A WWL spokesman said: “Exclusion is legally a neutral act during which employees receive full pay whilst internal processes are concluded.

“Dr Rahman is currently on sick leave which is delaying the progression of internal processes and the Trust is therefore receiving expert advice through the Occupational Health service.”

The heart doctor, who lives in Standish, had been suspended from clinical duties by trust bosses until the outcome of the tribunal but had continued to work in research.

Panel chair Mrs Margaret Dodd, having heard details of the assault during which the young girl was beaten with a walking stick, said that permanently “erasing” Dr Rahman from the medical register would be “disproportionate”.

But she added that “public confidence in the profession would be seriously undermined if no sanction were imposed.”

The disciplinary panel accepted that the consultant cardiologist had shown “genuine remorse”. He had pleaded guilty to the assault charge.

His representative at the hearing, Mary O’Rourke QC, told the tribunal he “would not be returning to his current employer.”

During his sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court in March last year, justices were told Dr Rahman was off sick.