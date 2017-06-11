Bedroom fire caused by lamp

A woman has been taken to hospital after a bedroom lamp sparked a blaze in her bedroom.

Firefighters from Atherton and Wigan were called to the fire at a flat on Liverpool Road in Hindley just after 9pm last night.

Flames erupted in the bedroom after a faulty lamp caught fire. The occupant had escaped by the time crews arrived but was taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment for smoke inhalation.

The remaining flats in the block were evacuated.

Watch manager Paul Gibbons said: "The safety message here is that a working fire alarm alerted the resident. She did the right thing by closing the door behind her, by getting out and staying out and calling the fire brigade."