Bid submitted for affordable homes estate

Plans for a major affordable housing development have been submitted to council officials.

The bid to build more than 150 homes off land at Miller Lane, Mersey Road and Ribble Road in Platt Bridge will now be considered by the town hall’s planning department.

Developer Gleeson Homes says the homes will be affordable for “90 per cent of local couples in full-time employment.”

The site has been vacant since the 1980s following a housing clearance scheme. A block of apartments that remains to the north west of the Ribble Road and Brock Place junction will be demolished as part of the new plans, a report reveals.

Application documents state that Gleeson Homes “focuses solely on building low cost homes for people on low incomes in areas of industrial decline and social and economic deprivation. The company builds a range of affordable homes for sale to people who would otherwise be unable to afford a new home, thereby helping them onto the property ladder.”

All houses will be two storeys with 52 two-bedroom, 96 three-bedroom and eight four-bedroom properties.

The construction is estimated to create “421 indirect jobs as a result of the construction period” and £181,326 in council tax per year for the town hall, the report adds.

If approved, the development would contribute to the 25,000 houses proposed for the borough by 2035 as part of the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework (GMSF).

The regional masterplan has also earmarked sites near to junctions 25 and 26 of the M6 for housing in addition to a location in New Springs and in Lowton.

A target decision date for the plans has been set for February 2 next year with a neighbourhood consultation under way.