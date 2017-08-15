Big turn-around in nursery fortunes

Impressed education inspectors found “instrumental changes” have been made at a Wigan nursery, just months after it was rated as “inadequate”.

Brooklands Childcare in Ashton has now been rated as “good” after a new visit from Ofsted.

It was a big improvement from the lowest rating of “inadequate”, which was given in January.

At that time there were concerns particularly about the baby room, where outcomes for children and the quality of teaching were both described as “poor”.

But in her latest report, inspector Karen Cox wrote: “The management team and staff have worked hard to ensure that actions raised at the last inspection have been addressed.

“They have worked enthusiastically with the local authority to bring about instrumental changes to the provision. As a result, the quality of the provision provided, particularly in the baby room, is high.”

In the new report, the quality of teaching at the Wigan Road nursery was described as “good”. Staff were said to be “well qualified”, knew the children well and planned “challenging activities”.

There was a “stimulating” environment with “good quality resources” and children were “encouraged to make independent choices”, the inspector said.

Home visits were carried out to help children settle when they joined the nursery and they made “good progress in readiness for their eventual move on to school”.

The inspector found partnerships with parents were “strong” and safeguarding was “effective”.

The report said: “The experienced and visionary manager leads her team well and has high expectations for staff and children.

“The entire staff team are committed to the continuous improvement of the nursery.

“They attend regular meetings and undertake further training, including a recent course focusing specifically on babies’ learning and development. This has greatly improved practice in the baby room.”