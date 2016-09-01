Billy in demand as excitement grows for unveiling of statue

The countdown has begun to the long-awaited unveiling of the Billy Boston statue.
The scuplture, designed and crafted by Hull-based artist Steve Winterburn, will be revealed to the world on Saturday at 11am in Believe Square in Wigan town centre by the man himself.
The plinth is now is position for the artwork which will arrive in the early hours of Saturday morning.
And as excitement builds Billy is finding himself much in demand from the media. Wigantoday.net will be at the unveiling and covering the event live on our facebook page and twitter account @WigToday.
