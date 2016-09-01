The countdown has begun to the long-awaited unveiling of the Billy Boston statue.

The scuplture, designed and crafted by Hull-based artist Steve Winterburn, will be revealed to the world on Saturday at 11am in Believe Square in Wigan town centre by the man himself.

Final preparations are underway for the arrival and unveiling of the long-awaited Billy Boston statue in Believe Square

The plinth is now is position for the artwork which will arrive in the early hours of Saturday morning.

And as excitement builds Billy is finding himself much in demand from the media. Wigantoday.net will be at the unveiling and covering the event live on our facebook page and twitter account @WigToday.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Billy in demand as excitement grows for unveiling of statue Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...