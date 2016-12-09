Bin consultation starts - have your say

A consultation on council budget proposals - including plans to move black bin collections to a three week rota - has started.

Residents are being urged to have their say to help town hall bosses format the council’s budget for next year.

Households that have already switched to slim-line bins will be allowed to change back to the usual size if the plans are approved, a council spokesman said.

Faced with making a further £45m in cutbacks by 2020, the council has pledged to save school crossing patrols as part of the plans.

If approved, the new system will be brought in by September 2017.

Green waste collections will also change to a collection every three weeks between November and March but that rota will not start until 2018.

To take part in the survey: Your Council, Your Say