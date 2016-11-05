Blaze at derelict sports club

Firefighters tackled a blaze which started inside a derelict building.

Crews were called to Atherton Sports and Social Club on Formby Avenue at around 11.45am on Saturday November 5.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the disused building to find and extinguish the blaze using a hose reel.

No-one was in the sports club at the time but crews said there was clear evidence people had been sleeping rough inside.

The operation, which involved firefighters from Leigh, Atherton and Hindley fire stations, lasted around an hour and a half.

The Atherton fire engine remained behind once the other crews left while a dangerous buildings’ inspector arrived.