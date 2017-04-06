Blocked toilet forces store closure

A Wigan shopping centre was forced to briefly close one of its stores after a blocked toilet caused the shop to flood.

H&M in the Grand Arcade was evacuated after flooding was noticed at around 1pm this afternoon (Thursday).

Customers and staff were rushed out into the main building of the Grand Arcade whilst the incident was dealt with.

A spokesman for the Grand Arcade confirmed the bemusing incident was under control and that H&M was set to reopen shortly.