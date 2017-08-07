Body found in search for animal-lover Kevin

A body has been found during the search for a Wigan good Samaritan.

Kevin Snalam, 69, went missing from his Marsh Green home at around 1pm yesterday, Sunday, August 6, sparking a huge community-wide appeal to help find him.

Mr Snalam was well-known for spending his spare time feeding stray dogs in the borough as well as running a popular Facebook page helping owners find their lost pets.

Police were called at around 2.10pm this afternoon, Monday August 7, to reports that the body of a man had been found on Heyford Road following a search at the end of Viscount Road, to which paramedics were called.

Officers attended and it is not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death. A file has been passed to the coroner.