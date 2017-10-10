Bodybuilder Joshua's second bid for global success

A keen Wigan pumper of iron is hoping it will be second time lucky after he qualified for an international competition across the water.



Joshua Olagoke, from Hindley, has been crowned lightweight champion in a British Natural Bodybuilding Federation contest.

Joshua Olagoke

It meant he secured a place in the world final in Miami next month, where he will compete against bodybuilders from across the globe.

It is the second time the 28-year-old has qualified for Miami, after being named British lightweight novice champion in the contest last year, just months after he began competing.

But Joshua had to apply for a passport and was told it would take four weeks to arrive in the post.

He did not expect it to reach him in time, so thought he could not go to Miami.

Frustratingly, the passport arrived the day before he would have travelled to the USA.

Joshua said: “I was really upset, but from that day I have been working day in, day out at the gym and making sure I get my diet right so I have the opportunity to go to Miami again.

“It’s paid off, but the hard work is not over yet.”

Joshua started going to the gym around eight years ago, but only began competing as a bodybuilder last year.

He now trains regularly at Apex Gym in Hindley and also has to pay careful attention to his diet.

He even had to resist temptation and stick to his diet while on a 10-day holiday in Benidorm earlier this year.

Despite his dedication, he said he was surprised to win the British lightweight title.

Joshua said: “It was a surprise. Last year I started competing and I won the British title in the novice class, which is for first timers.

“I have moved class now to the lightweight. It was a shock to win this year.”

He is now looking forward to flying to the USA for the world final on Saturday, November 4.

Joshua, who works in a call centre, said: “I can’t wait. I feel really good.”

The international competition is a chance for Joshua to move a step closer to turning bodybuilding into a career.

He said: “To go there would mean everything. My dream is to become a pro natural bodybuilder. If I win in Miami, I have an opportunity to get a pro card.”

Joshua, who is engaged to Rebeccca Harcourt and has a one-year-old son named Joshua Junior, thanked everyone who had supported him so far.