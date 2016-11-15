Bogus caller warning from fire service

A warning has been issued after a bogus caller targeted a Wigan beauty salon.

The business in Wigan town centre received phone calls on Thursday from someone saying they worked for Greater Manchester Fire And Rescue Service (GMFRS).

The caller claimed to be attempting to sell advertising space in relation to the new community fire and ambulance station, which is currently being built on Robin Park Road.

But they did not actually work for the fire service, so people are now being asked to be vigilant of bogus callers.

Coun David Acton, chairman of Greater Manchester Fire And Rescue Authority, said: “Sadly GMFRS has been made aware of an incident where a business local to our station in Wigan has been targeted by people who do not work for GMFRS.

“GMFRS doesn’t cold-call or try to sell items to people and if anyone becomes aware of any more incidents we ask that they are reported to Greater Manchester Police and trading standards.

“Also, we want to remind people that GMFRS staff members wear identification badges, with pictures, and carry warrant cards and people can ask to look at these.”

Incidents can be reported to the police by calling 101 or to the Citizens Advice trading standards helpline on 03454 040506.

The new community fire and ambulance station is being built on the site of the former fire station and is due to open next summer.

It will provide a home for both fire service and ambulance service staff to work side-by-side in the borough for the first time.