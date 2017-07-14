Boozed-up motorist ploughed into police car

A boozed-up motorist who ploughed into the side of a police car after offering to give a woman a lift home in her vehicle has been banned from the road.

Wigan magistrates heard Bradley Whiteside crashed into the officers after pulling out of the Waterside pub car park onto Twist Lane, Leigh.

A roadside test revealed Whiteside, of Bonnywell Road, Leigh, had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in breath.

The 24-year-old also admitted that he was not insured to drive the Vauxhall Astra.

The incident happened at around 1.50am on June 25 and the court heard police immediately became suspicious when they spoke to Whiteside as his eyes were glazed and his speech slurred.

He admitted he had been drinking and tests revealed he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Kathryn Lloyd, defending, said Whiteside had been out for the evening but became concerned about the friend of his girlfriend when he met her on his way home. She was upset and worried because she was over the drink-driving limit and had gone out in the Astra, the court heard.

Ms Lloyd said: “Very foolishly my client said he was OK, hadn’t had too much to drink and would give her a lift. They got into her car, his decision-making no doubt impaired by having been drinking.

“He has driven a few feet and, in the worst possible scenario, bumped straight into a police car. In his intoxicated state he thought he was helping her. He normally lives a responsible life and is very disappointed in himself to be before these courts.”

Ms Lloyd told the bench Whiteside’s decision meant he would have to put his plans to set up his own business after qualifying as a plasterer on the back burner. He admitted both drink-driving and driving without insurance.

He was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Whiteside accepted a drink-drivie rehab course which will lower his ban if he completes it before a date next October.