Borough charity celebrates 40 years of helping the homeless

Homelessness charity The Brick is celebrating 40 years of supporting people in Wigan and Leigh to rebuild their lives.

To mark the special date it has launched a summer fund-raising challenge throughout the month of August for individuals, families, businesses and other organisations to get involved in as part of their #RebuildingLives campaign.

We’re calling for the people of Wigan and Leigh to celebrate Kathleen Pitt

Members of the public can set their own summer fundraising challenge – big or small – from a cake sale to a Come Dine with Me event with friends – or a sponsored run.

Chief executive of The Brick, Kathleen Pitt, said: “We’re calling for the people of Wigan and Leigh to help us celebrate our birthday by taking on our summer fundraising challenge.

“It can be a big or small event for people of all ages, from the youngest to the oldest member of a family. Every little will help to rebuild lives.

“It has been a privilege to have been at The Brick for the last 19 months and I am pleased I can celebrate this special birthday with everyone involved.

“I would like to say thank you to all our supporters, volunteers and staff for all their hard work over the last 40 years.”

A birthday party was held at The Brick Works on Hodson Street to celebrate the landmark 40th birthday of the first charity shop opening – when the charity was known as Queens Hall Help Committee.

The name was later changed to Queens Hal Action on Poverty and has recently officially rebranded as The Brick – which it has been fondly called for a number of years.

This month also marks the ninth anniversary of The Brick Project and third of The Brick Works.

During the celebratory day, guests were invited to buy raffle tickets and take part in a silent auction to kick start the month of fundraising.

The moved centre moved to its current location in 2013, moving into the old Bricklayers Arms, in Hallgate, to Intro House, in Rowbotham Square/Arcade Street, on April 2.

And as part of the big move, the centre expanded to set up a recovery college named Re@B which will improve people’s confidence by providing practical skills.

They also wrote on a pledge wall to declare what they were going to do for their summer fundraising challenge.

To support The Brick and take on a fund-raising challenge visit giving@thebrick.org.uk