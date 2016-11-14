Borough honours its war heroes

The borough united in silence to honour the fallen at Remembrance Sunday events.

Dignitaries joined residents to honour the sacrifices made by servicemen and women in times of strife.

The Remembrance Day Procession pictured on the way to Wigan Parish Church

Each township of the borough held its own ceremony and the Mayor Coun Ron Conway attended three.

Veterans of wars from decades ago had a strong and proud presence but this year’s commemorations also particularly acknowledged the bravery and sacrifice of those who have fought in more recent conflicts.