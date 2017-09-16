Borough parkrun smashes attendance record

One of Wigan's weekly parkrun events has smashed its best attendance record by 60 runners.

Haigh Woodland parkrun has recorded an attendance of 261 this morning, following a drive to get people up and active.

Parkrun volunteer Jenna Taylor told Wigan Today that she is "absolutely chuffed" at the turn out for the weekly Saturday morning event, which has grown consistently over the past two years.

The event, which is set to celebrate its second birthday on October 28, has been publicised in the run up to Wigan Council's Wellfest, a festival dedicated to health and wellbeing.

It follows on from the successful first week in June which saw thousands take part in a host of activities from cycling, walking and mental health support and continued with key events linking up with the Wellfest ethos throughout the summer.

Councillor Jim Moodie, lead member for leisure and public health, said: “We’ve had a fantastic summer of events which have seen thousands get out and participating in activities like the National Play Day at Haigh Woodland Park, the Leigh and Wigan 10ks and so much more. But there is still time to get involved in Wellfest with the second week coming up.

“Whether it is a big physical challenge you are looking for or simply an opportunity to try something new, such as getting out to a Wellfest themed session in our libraries to meet new people there is an event to suit everyone which will help to make a difference to your health and wellbeing.”

To find out more about Wellfest visit www.community-book.org and search for Wellfest. Visit www.parkrun.org.uk to register for your local parkrun. All runs are free of charge.