Braiden Prescott’s family disgusted after American mum uses his picture to try to raise money

An American mother has apologised for using the picture of a late Wigan schoolboy in a bid to get people to give her money.

The family of young Braiden Prescott today reacted with disgust after the ruse was exposed.

Braiden Prescott (second right) with his parents Stef and Wayne and brother Tyler

The youngster lost a long battle with cancer in September at the age of just seven.

The US mum was sharing a picture of the Ince youngster in a Whatsapp group and asked for well-wishers wanting to “send anything” to address it to her son Blake.

In the posts she wrote: “There’s nothing worse than watching your baby fight for their life. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

Braiden’s parents contacted the woman who confessed to using Braiden’s photo and apologised saying she “didn’t know the story” behind it.

In a message to Braiden’s mum Stefanie, she said: “I wish I’d looked into it because this never would have happened. I hit rock bottom the other day, my husband just lost his job and with Christmas right around the corner we had no way to make rent or pay bills and I guess I just wanted sympathy. It was a pretty pathetic way of doing it and I regret it to the full extent.”

But mum-of-three Steph said that what the woman had done was “unforgivable.”

Braiden was only two when he was first diagnosed with the cancer neuroblastoma. He underwent gruelling courses of treatment and was the focus of a large-scale fund-raising operation which saw him undergo immunotherapy in America.

Twice medics thought they had the illness beaten but it came back, fatally, for a third time at the end of last year