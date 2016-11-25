Brave dad-of-three hailed a hero for helping PC tackle a dangerous and volatile offender

A dad-of-three has been honoured with a bravery award after helping a police officer restrain a “dangerous and volatile” offender.

Tony Adams was awarded a National Police and Public Bravery Award after “putting himself in harm’s way” to assist PC Matt Picton.

The officer had been chasing a suspect along the M62 when the car he was pursuing came to stop and a struggle ensued on the embankment between the officer and the suspect.

And while a number of other motorists simply drove past the incident, Tony, 49, from Lowton, stopped his car in the hard shoulder and ran over to assist PC Picton.

He physically restrained the man, allowing the police officer to handcuff him.

The citation read: “The nearest police back-up was some distance away, so Tony’s assistance was all the more significant in controlling a volatile and dangerous situation.

“Tony put himself in harm’s way to help a lone officer while many others drove by, without the training or protective equipment that officers benefit from, while remaining calm and controlled.”

He has also been awarded a Chief Constable’s Commendation for bravery during the May 2015 incident.

Tony said: “I was honoured to receive the award, especially as at the time I didn’t feel that I was doing anything particularly brave.

“I was just happy to help out PC Matt Picton and ensure the offender did not have the opportunity to flee across the motorway.

“The award ceremony in London was a very sobering experience hearing how so many members of the public had put themselves at risk, during very dangerous incidents, to protect others.

“We sometimes forget that police officers deal with serious incidents on a daily

basis, often putting themselves in danger to protect the public.

“Since the original incident, a number of officers have told me how much they appreciate it when a member of the public does help their officers, even though it is not expected.”

A number of other members of the public were also recognised for similar acts of bravery.

Honorary Awards Secretary, Chief Constable Stephen Watson, said: “Each of those honoured put themselves in harm’s way to ensure the safety of others. They acted with bravery and public-spiritedness in a desperate moment and it’s an absolute honour to be able to recognise them.”