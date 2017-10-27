Bravery of big sister Amelia inspires Emily

A kindhearted three-year-old is raising money for charities in memory of her philanthropic sister who died earlier this year.

Toddler Emily Morris is fund-raising for several good causes including Wigan and Leigh Hospice, and is also gathering clothing donations which she wants to give the homeless to keep them warm during the winter.

Emily Morris with sister Amelia and mum Whitney

“She always likes doing it,” said Emily’s mum, Whitney.

“Whenever she sees someone on the street she asks to give them money or to get them a drink.”

Emily will also be raising cash for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, which cared for her older sister Amelia who was just four years old when she died in June.

But not only did Alder Hey care for Amelia, but also comforted young Emily in the wake of losing her big sister.

Whitney, from Beech Hill, said: “They gave Emily a lot of support when Amelia wasn’t well. They made sure she was okay.”

Speaking about the horrible situation of a toddler coming to terms with a bereavement, Whitney said: “Emily just says Amelia has gone with the fairies.

“She’s not just doing this for herself now, she wants to do it for Amelia too.”

During her short life, Amelia touched countless hearts with her bravery and her family’s determination to make every single day count.

She was born with a rare genetic disorder, passed away in June in her mother’s arms.

She suffered with Tay-Sachs disease, which affects the brain signals and causes seizures and mobility problems, since her birth in 2012.

Sadly there is no cure for the disease, which carries a life expectancy of two to four years.

For Amelia’s third birthday, the family’s home was covered in bright festive lights thanks to generous members of the public and businesses.

And in November 2015, she pushed the button at Wigan’s Christmas lights switch-on with her mum.

Family, friends and even firefighters from Wigan fire station’s red watch joined in the birthday celebrations.

Tay-Sachs is a extremely rare genetic disorder, which causes the deterioration of mental and physical abilities.

Despite this, Amelia won both the best dressed and Miss Popularity categories in this year’s Miss Wigan competition, a pageant for youngsters which raises funds for Wigan And Leigh Hospice.

Emily has followed in Amelia’s pageant footsteps, currently holding the Little Miss Northwest crown.

Anyone who would like to help little Emily in her quest to help those less fortunate can do so by contacting Whitney on misund42@gmail.com.