Brick chief Trish is a a real star

Trish Green, the woman behind Wigan’s Brick charity has been recognised for her dedication to the town’s hungry and homeless.

Wigan Council honoured Trish for her compassionate and inspirational work since founding the project by awarding her a star on Believe Square at a surprise ceremony.

When The Brick was set up in 2008 by Trish and her friend, Reverend Tim Hall, minister of the Queen’s Hall Methodist Mission, it was located in The Bricklayers pub on Hallgate, which is how the project received its name.

The service started as a drop in centre for residents needing help with their housing circumstances and financial advice but since then, The Brick has developed into a crisis intervention centre offering homeless services, mental health appointments, a food bank, group sessions to build self-esteem and work experience and volunteering opportunities.

There are also two further strands to the service including The Brick Works, helping people to gain craft and construction skills to get back into work and The Brick shop, which gives away furniture and other essential items to residents in need.

After Trish retired in 2015, the council wanted to celebrate the work she accomplished over the years.

Donna Hall, chief executive of Wigan Council, said: “Trish is a selfless, fearless, committed and passionate campaigner and advocate for homeless people.

"She worked tirelessly to set up The Brick and gained the trust and respect of the rest of the voluntary sector and the local community.

"She is sadly missed by us all but The Brick continues to do great work.”