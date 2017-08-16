Brides to be left devastated after sudden closure of shop

The sudden closure of a Leigh bridal wear store has left many brides to be "in tears" just weeks before their big day.

Brides of Leigh, on Leigh Road, which has been providing women across the borough with wedding dresses for almost 30 years, closed its doors yesterday with no prior warning to its customers.

The shop posted late last night on Facebook with apologies for causing "any distress" to brides waiting for their dresses.

The post, which has been shared almost 100 times, says: "Unfortunately after 29 yrs in business Brides of Leigh has been forced to close its doors. All current orders placed will be fulfilled.

"All customers will within the next few days receive letters declaring our closure together with instructions of who to contact. I am deeply sorry for any panic or distress this has caused.

"This was never our intention. Your patience is appreciated during this sad time."

But the words of reassurance have come too late for some brides who turned up at the shop yesterday to be told they were not allowed their dress and a letter would be in the post.

Jenna Heesom, whose wedding is in a month, wrote: "Well today I had to go through what no bride should have to. I've been chasing my dress from BRIDES OF LEIGH for weeks now who kept reassuring me my dress would be here in time for my wedding.

"Today, I went to the shop which has now closed down. None of the women had the decency to contact me and tell me I didn't have a dress. Not only have the robbed me they let me put my trust in them.

"The lady told me there will be a letter in the post and slammed the door in my face. So no dress with no explanation. But the lovely ladies at wife to be in Warrington helped me today to chose another dress.

"The first dress I had originally tried on and I feel amazing. I don't normally post personal stuff on here but felt I had to. Ladies beware. There is a lot more I could say but I'm literally speechless."

Emma Edwardson also posted saying: "I've literally spent all afternoon in tears not knowing what's happening with my dress. I get married in October and now stuck in limbo as what to do. Absolutely devastated."

Amid the panic there have been numerous messages of support for the store owners from previous customers stating that they are "sad" and "disappointed" to hear the news.