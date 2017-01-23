Builders are ahead of schedule at new Deanery High School

The new Deanery High is slowly taking shape as builders complete sections ahead of schedule.

The school and sixth form college, in Frog Lane, is currently undergoing a complete £20.3m re-build thanks to a large Government grant.

Most of the old premises were demolished long ago and once the students have moved into the smart new buildings, their current home will also be flattened for playing fields.

Morgan Sindall senior project manager Justin Kay, pictured, said: “Construction work is going well. We’ve actually finished the refurbishment of the sports hall ahead of schedule and the site team is now fitting the floor and lighting in the main buildings. It’s all taking shape as planned and we’re confident the new school will be well received when it opens in time for the start of the academic year in September.”