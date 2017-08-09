Bullard joins TV’s Soccer AM

A former Wigan Athletic star has joined a popular football television show.

Jimmy Bullard (inset) replaces Soccer AM presenter Helen Chamblerlain, who leaves the show after 22 years.

He will be joined by comedian Lloyd Griffith.

Sky Sports had announced plans for a programme revamp and the Soccer AM team shared news of Chamberlain’s departure by tweeting “Farewell and thank you” to their long-serving host.

Chamberlain first joined the Saturday morning football talk show in 1995, co-presenting from 1996 with Tim Lovejoy, who can now be seen fronting Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

Griffith tweeted his delight at being named one of the new hosts.

He wrote: “Bit of a dream come true, this. Delighted to announce that I’m the new co-host of @SoccerAM. Yes @Fennerssocceram & @jimmybullard!”

Bullard promised that “Saturday mornings won’t be the same again”, but later acknowledged that it would be difficult to replace Chamberlain, saying: “In my excitement forgot to mention (her)”.