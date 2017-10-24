Another rail strike as safety row rumbles on

Train employees will once again down tools on the borough's railways as a long-running safety dispute goes on.

Rail union the RMT said members will not work on Northern and Merseyrail services on November 8.

The 24-hour walk-out in the region is part of a national campaign of industrial action as the RMT battles to retain guards on trains and prevent the introduction of driver-only services.

Strikes have been called regularly for several months and the union said train operating companies were to blame for refusing to compromise on what it said is a safety-critical role.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "Every single effort that RMT has made to reach negotiated settlements in these separate disputes with the different train operating companies over safe operation and safe staffing has been kicked back in our faces and we are left with no option but to confirm a further phase of industrial action in early November.

"RMT stands ready for talks in each of these separate disputes.”

The union accused the Government of interfering in the disputes and called on ministers to stop blocking negotiations.

Mr Cash also called train companies' actions in the dispute a "suspension of normal industrial relations".