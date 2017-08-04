Bin workers threaten strike action

UNISON members in the Council’s Waste Collection Service have voted to take industrial action in a dispute over the planned imposition of changes to working practices – including compulsory overtime at Christmas.

Over 80% of the votes returned were in favour of taking industrial action. The union will now determine the next steps in the dispute, which could involve disruption to bin collections.

Kevin Lucas, UNISON North West Regional Manager said: “Our members in the Waste Collection Service are angry and upset about the council’s plans to impose changes to their working conditions and about the way that the council has behaved in trying to force changes through. Our members are determined to stand together against these changes.

“We have requested to meet with the council to seek a resolution to the dispute that provides a fair deal for staff and that avoids a disruptive bin strike.”