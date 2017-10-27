Expansion a gift for festive lights store

A Wigan firm that will always peak at Christmas has announced big business plans.

Festive Lights, whose warehouse is on the Martland Park industrial estate, is looking to go strong into e-commerce while expanding its trade business.

The firm is set to convert its bricks and mortar retail outlet in Wigan into a dedicated trade showroom.

The decision follows rapid growth of the trade division and soaring online sales, which saw over one million shoppers visit www.festive-lights.com during last year’s peak festive period.

Festive Lights has expanded into decorative, year-round lighting markets and capitalised on key interior trends.

The firm now offers a wide range of home and garden lighting products, gifts and accessories, in addition to market-leading Christmas ranges.

Following significant investment in digital sales platforms, Festive Lights was named a Google Certified Shop in 2015 and received Feefo Gold Trusted Merchant Accreditation in 2016 and 2017, which recognises excellent and consistent customer service.

Loyal customers switching from in-store to online shopping will benefit from being able to view the full range of over 1,800 products and receive live chat advice and seasonal offers.

It employs around 20 staff the year round in Wigan but the workforce can more than double in the coming weeks. Our photographer caught up with them packing lights - most of them manufactured by the firm in the Far East, for pre-Christmas delivery.

MD Stephen Alty said: “Customers still enjoy the ‘personal service and expertise’ via the phone or live chat, rather than travelling to a shop. Whilst in-store they could only view a small selection of our products, by shopping online they can see our whole range.

“Nevertheless, the store will open up on selected weekends for our loyal local customers leading up to Christmas, before it is refurbished. As the trade side of the business is our biggest area for growth, it’s great that we have the existing space to cater for the needs of our expanding trade customer base.

“Our trade team is on hand to welcome local retailers and trade customers by appointment.”