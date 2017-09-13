Shop with no stock? It's the future.

US luxury department store chain Nordstrom is opening a shop with no stock.

The Nordstrom Local concept store will open in Los Angeles next month, staffed with personal stylists who can order merchandise for customers. Nordstrom says customers can also buy online inside the store or pick up online orders the same day. The store will also offer tailoring and manicure services.

The store is just 3,000 square feet, compared with an average of 140,000 square feet for a full-size Nordstrom outlet. The Seattle-based company says the store will allow the company to offer its "best services in a convenient location".