TK Maxx coming to Wigan retail park

Signage has been erected on a busy retail park, putting the end to speculation about the opening of a popular clothing store.

TK Maxx signs have cropped up at the entrance to Robin Park, finally confirming rumours that a vacant building, which was previously occupied by Poundland, is set to be transformed.

The new store is the latest revelation to reflect the growing popularity of the retail park, which has recently seen a resurgence. In May 2016, planning approval was granted to a major hotel and retail development.

Popular chicken restaurant chain, Nandos, and high street Italian chain. Bella Italia, are understood to be in line to take over the restaurant spaces on the ground floor of the 68-room hotel which is to be built outside the Empire Cinema.

The development will also see a revamp of parking provision with the number of spaces in front of the cinema reduced from 116 to 62 with the addition of an extra 30 behind the cinema.

Once complete it is believed that the new development will provide an estimated £800,000 boost per year to the borough’s economy in terms of wages with the creation of dozens of jobs.

Around 40 new jobs have already been created with the building of a brand new KFC drive-through restaurant.

The fast food chain has also been joined by mobile phone company EE, a new Subway and a Costa.

Work started on these outlets last year and has now been completed, however it still remains unknown when construction of the hotel-restaurant complex will begin.

Eager shoppers have been posting to social media throughout the summer to question when the TK Maxx store will open. The chain has declined to comment.