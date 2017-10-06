Wigan Business Expo gets underway

The biggest day in the borough's calendar is under way with the launch of the annual Wigan Business Expo.

Hundreds of delegates are attending the sell-out event at the Robin Park sport and tennis centre as local, regional and national firms showcase their wares.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is the keynote speaker and Wigan Council has been giving more details on a new half-million-pound incentive scheme offering grants and loans to retailers and other businesses to invest or expand in the town centres of Wigan, Leigh and Ashton.