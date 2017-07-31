Wigan company named Employer of the Year

A much-garlanded Wigan care provider has landed more top honours in a major regional competition.

For Bridgewater Home Care was named Employer of the Year at the 2017 E3 Business Awards.

The company, which provides social care services to vulnerable people living in their own homes, specialising in the care of those living with a form of dementia, faced strong competition from nominees across the North West.

The award was presented by operations director, Saj Kadva, representing the award sponsor - Leisure Guard Security during the ceremony held at Bolton’s Macron Stadium.

Accepting the trophy, Bridgewater operations manager Emma Woodward said: “We are delighted to win such a prestigious award and we would like to pay tribute to our amazing team who work so hard, and with such enthusiasm, always putting our clients first.

“As employers, we are well aware of the need to retain good staff and so we are very proud to say that in a recent staff survey, 96 per cent of respondents said they would recommend Bridgewater Home Care as a ‘great place to work’.

Speaking on behalf of 1 Events Media, the host and organiser of the awards, MD Mubarak Chati said: “2017 broke all records in terms of the number of award nominations we received so to come away with a win is an achievement of which Bridgewater Home Care can be very proud.

“Every year, the E3 Business Awards give us a new insight into the many talented and hard-working businesses that are thriving in the North West.

“Despite uncertain economic conditions, companies, social enterprises and individual entrepreneurs remain undaunted; they continue to grow, to create jobs and to improve people’s lives.

“Bridgewater Home Care is a fine example of that spirit and the E3 Awards are all about providing the recognition that such organisations deserve.”

For more information about the E3 Business Awards, including a full list of winners, can be found at www.e3businessawards.co.uk.