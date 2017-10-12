Woman wins right to use family sick leave to care for dog

An Italian librarian has won the right to use family sick leave to care for her ailing dog.

The ruling means the woman does not have to use annual leave days to stay by the side of the English setter she considers to be part of her family.

Italian animal advocacy group LAV says it helped persuade public La Sapienza University to let her use two days' family sick leave to care for 12-year-old Cucciola.

LAV president Gianluca Felicetti said anyone who obtains a veterinarian's certificate should enjoy the same benefit, citing Cucciola's case as precedent.

The woman said Cucciola is recovering well from surgery for a breast tumour and a larynx problem.

The woman, who is single and has no family help for Cucciola, declined to be identified.

She adopted Cucciola, found abandoned in a Rome park.