Women get together for business summit

A new networking group dedicated to female entrepreneurs has been launched in Wigan.

The inaugural meeting of the Wigan Women in Business Network took place last week at the DW Stadium and it will convene on the third Thursday of each month at the same venue from noon until 2.15pm.

Organisers say the event is aimed at ladies who want to grow their business contacts through a welcoming and supportive group.

Anne-Marie Swift, Associate at WIBN, already runs successful groups across the North West and has also launched this one.

She said: “I have been really excited about starting a new group for Wigan.

“There is a real demand for professional networking opportunities and WIBN enables like-minded business women to share ideas and successes.

“Members find our groups extremely valuable. As well as gaining business leads and contacts, many of our members go on to become firm friends.”

The new group follows a period of significant growth for WIBN, a supportive networking organisation which helps members gain new business opportunities through word of mouth.

Set up in Hertfordshire in 2005, WIBN has grown from a small group of entrepreneurs to a network of nearly 3,000 members across the UK.

With ambitious growth plans for 2018, the network is going from strength to strength.

Ms Swift: “We welcome visitors to try out our meetings before they commit to becoming a member, so you can find out whether WIBN is right for you and your business.

“Spaces are limited to one representative from each profession, so it’s important to book your place early if you want to secure a seat.”

For more information on future meetings, or to book a place, contact Anne-Marie Swift at anne-marie.swift@wibn.co.uk on 07469 714291 or via @wibnannemarie.