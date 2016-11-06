Busy Bonfire Night for crews

A blaze at a DIY store, youths throwing aerosols onto a fire and children setting off fireworks towards cars were just some of the incidents local firefighters faced during a busy Bonfire Night.

Crews across the borough worked flat out to deal with a large number of incidents on one of the most hectic nights of the year for firefighters.

One of the most serious incidents in Leigh occurred when firefighters were called twice to a site on Kirkhall Lane.

A large bonfire caused particular concern as it was very close to the B&Q store and its fence.

Another alarming incident involved youths throwing aerosols onto a bonfire on Kingsley Street in Leigh, which firefighters had to visit at around 9.40pm.

The emergency services then had to deal with another potentially-dangerous situation when young people were spotted setting off fireworks towards cars on Thomas Street in Hindley shortly after 10.20pm.

Crews visited the open land next to The Tamar pub on Wigan Road in Westleigh after five youths lit a bonfire and it spread to a nearby tree at around 5.50pm.

A firework was also put through a letterbox at a property on Somerset Avenue in Tyldesley shortly before 6pm.

Crews in Leigh were then called at about 7.10pm to Melrose Avenue after trees caught fire about 15m from a number of houses.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) dealt with around 350 Bonfire Night incidents across the region and live tweeted most of them as part of Operation Treacle.

The fire service received 72 calls from across the county between 8pm and 9pm alone.

GMFRS also used the social media initiative to give out safety tips and encourage residents to attend organised firework displays and bonfires.