Calendar of tiny tots is a real hit

A cute calendar starring babies at Wigan Infirmary’s X-ray department is going down a storm.

Thousands of pounds have been raised so far for two good causes through the sale of the Babiographers 2017 calendar.

It features tiny tots doing various jobs at the hospital, including different types of scans such as MRIs, CTs and ultrasounds.

The 12 tots were all born this year during a baby boom among staff in the X-ray department.

And their parents decided to make them stars as they bid to raise money for two good causes.

Senior radiographer Tom Welton, who is an amateur photographer, took the pictures of the children.

They include his nine-month-old daughter Isabelle.

And he is delighted that the calendar - which has been bought by people around the globe - has proved to be a success.

Mr Welton, who lives in Hindley, said: “Sales are going well and we have tipped over the £4,000 mark with over 500 sold to date, which I am very happy about.

“They are still for sale through our Etsy site and we are still keeping updates going on Facebook and Twitter (@babiographers for both).

“We are now selling worldwide and have had multiple orders from America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand so far.”

The calendars were produced to support the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), which aims to prevent male suicide, in memory of Nathan Christy, 25, from Beech Hill. His brother works as a radiographer.

It is also raising money for research into a rare life-limiting genetic condition named vanishing white matter in honour of three-year-old Bella Morris, the daughter of another radiographer.

The calendar is now on sale for £8, plus shipping costs.

It is available through the Babiographers’ Facebook and Twitter accounts and from website Etsy.

There is still time to order the calendar and enjoy the photographs during 2017.