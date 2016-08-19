Can you match these stars to the year they switched on the Blackpool Illuminations?

Tim Burton flicks the switch for this years illuminations. 4th September 2015

Tim Burton flicks the switch for this years illuminations. 4th September 2015

4
Have your say

Showbiz royalty Dame Barbara Windsor has been announced as this year’s guest of honour at the Illuminations Switch-On ceremony.

But can you remember who pulled the famous lever in years gone by? Test yourself here...

Back to the top of the page