Cancer mum fund’s special Kay boost

A fund-raising appeal for a terminally ill Wigan mum has been given a massive £150,000 boost by top comedian Peter Kay.
The funnyman honoured a pledge to hold a special question-and-answer session at Blackpool’s Opera House to support Polly Haydock.
Demand for tickets meant he then added a second date to raise even more money. The shows earlier this month proved a big hit and £148,352 has now been donated to Polly’s fund.
Polly, of Gadbury Fold, Atherton, wrote on her appeal website: “Absolutely overwhelming amount raised at The Blackpool Opera House by The Legend that is Peter Kay! Also, a special thank you to Catherine Sanchez and Mark Price for their help in facilitating this. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you!!!”
The money will make a big difference to the mum-of-three who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer last year and in July she was given the devastating news that she had just six months left to live.
The 37-year-old’s life could possibly be prolonged by chemotherapy, but it would not be a cure.
Instead, the appeal was launched to help pay for immunotherapy treatment in Germany, which she believes gives a better chance of survival.
She recently went to the Hallwang Clinic to begin the treatment and has now returned home.
An update on her appeal page said: “The treatment was very harsh and I really did struggle, but the good news is that I am home and it looks/feels like something is working! Although it is very early days, my tumour pain has eased considerably and I am taking that as a positive. I have a scan in January when I return to Germany for more treatment and hope and pray that the tumours have started to shrink.”
The donation from Peter Kay takes the total amount of money raised to £195,506.
There have been a host of other money-spinning events, such as fun days and a calendar featuring strongwomen from Leigh plus individual donations. The target was initially £250,000, but that has now been raised to £410,000 after discussions with the clinic and other patients.
Once in remission, Polly plans to donate any money left to a similar fund for someone seeking treatment outside the UK.
To support the appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/my-children-need-their-mummy-2u9pnzg4
