Cancer mum fund’s special Kay boost

A fund-raising appeal for a terminally ill Wigan mum has been given a massive £150,000 boost by top comedian Peter Kay.

The funnyman honoured a pledge to hold a special question-and-answer session at Blackpool’s Opera House to support Polly Haydock.

Terminally ill mum Polly Haydock with husband Dan, her mum Judith and children Darcy, 18, Emma, nine, and Alex, seven

Demand for tickets meant he then added a second date to raise even more money. The shows earlier this month proved a big hit and £148,352 has now been donated to Polly’s fund.

Polly, of Gadbury Fold, Atherton, wrote on her appeal website: “Absolutely overwhelming amount raised at The Blackpool Opera House by The Legend that is Peter Kay! Also, a special thank you to Catherine Sanchez and Mark Price for their help in facilitating this. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you!!!”

The money will make a big difference to the mum-of-three who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer last year and in July she was given the devastating news that she had just six months left to live.

The 37-year-old’s life could possibly be prolonged by chemotherapy, but it would not be a cure.

Instead, the appeal was launched to help pay for immunotherapy treatment in Germany, which she believes gives a better chance of survival.

She recently went to the Hallwang Clinic to begin the treatment and has now returned home.

An update on her appeal page said: “The treatment was very harsh and I really did struggle, but the good news is that I am home and it looks/feels like something is working! Although it is very early days, my tumour pain has eased considerably and I am taking that as a positive. I have a scan in January when I return to Germany for more treatment and hope and pray that the tumours have started to shrink.”

The donation from Peter Kay takes the total amount of money raised to £195,506.

There have been a host of other money-spinning events, such as fun days and a calendar featuring strongwomen from Leigh plus individual donations. The target was initially £250,000, but that has now been raised to £410,000 after discussions with the clinic and other patients.

Once in remission, Polly plans to donate any money left to a similar fund for someone seeking treatment outside the UK.

To support the appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/my-children-need-their-mummy-2u9pnzg4