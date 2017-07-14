Cancer patient’s intruder ordeal

A terrified Wigan cancer patient has told of the ordeal she faced as a “toothless” intruder tried to force his way into her home.

Pam Shaw, 75, who is well-known for her life-long career in cabaret singing and acting, came face to face with a “scary” man attempting to open the porch door to her Lower Ince bungalow last Thursday night.

Eventually the intruder left, but he had stolen one of his victim’s prized garden ornaments, later returning for another one.

Pam, who is recovering from breast cancer, said she thought she was going to suffer a cardiac arrest when she saw the man appear at her window and press his face against the glass to see into her house.

“I really did think I was going to have a heart attack,” said Pam, who only underwent open heart surgery four years ago.

“I was on my own that night.

“It was only a couple of weeks ago that someone targeted the wing mirror on my car.

“I don’t know what’s going on here at the moment.

“I was having my tea when this man, he had a big box with him, started to grab hold of my porch door.

“I shouted to him to go away, I said ‘I’m going to phone the police’.

“I saw him bend down and then calmly walk away.

“He had stolen one of the lion statues from my garden.”

Half an hour later, once it had gone dark, the intruder returned with a coat over his head and took the other statue with him.

Pam, who has long been a Coronation Street extra, added: “He was so scary.

“He was wearing a camouflage cap and was either toothless or had a lot missing.

“I am just getting over breast cancer.

“I don’t need this kind of stress.

“Not long ago a lad on a bike tried to get in my car while I was in it.

“You don’t know what to do when these things happen.”

She described how the man seemed to be circling the area, picking things up and putting them in the “tall” box he carried on his shoulder as he went along.

Police officers say they received a call from Pam at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, July 11 and attended to take a statement from the victim.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Anyone with information or who recognises the description should contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2158 of July 11 2017.”

Information can also be given anonymously via the freephone Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.