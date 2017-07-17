Cannabis haul leads to fresh drugs rap

A second man is set to face a crown court judge over an alleged £30,000 cannabis farm in Wigan.

Christopher Thompson, 41, was detained after the discovery of a suspected drugs-growing operation at a property in Swan Meadow Road on June 12.

Thompson, formerly of Wigan but now of no fixed address, has denied a charge of production of cannabis between June 2016 and January 2017.

Magistrates remanded Thompson in custody for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Bolton Crown Court on August 11.

Connah Doran, 21, of Sandalwood Drive, Beech Hill, has previously appeared in court in association with the same allegations.

Magistrates were told Doran had appeared for a pre-trial hearing at Bolton already and the cases would now be linked.