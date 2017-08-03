Capital idea as Charlie helps the thin blue line

A pint-sized ‘policeman’ from Leigh took on some of the capital’s most dastardly villains during a whistle-stop tour of duty.

Charlie Peebles was even given his own collar number - CP999 - as part of his day out with the Metropolitan Police.

The seven-year-old suffers from both hereditary spherocytosis, a blood infection where his red cells are misformed, causing his spleen to attack them, and Von Willebrands Disease, a condition similar to haemophilia.

Even a simple infection can prompt a blood transfusion and he has to take medication to help his blood clot.

His mum Ally and family arranged for the plucky youngster, who is police mad, to go on shift with The Met, through the Starlight Wish Foundation.

Charlie even tells Ally he’s going to put her in jail when she asked him to tidy up his toys.

He began his tour of duty at Belgravia police station, complete with his own miniature uniform.

Accompanied by officers, he was allowed to sit in a police van and fire up the sirens, before he travelled in convoy to witness the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace.

Not only did he help to conduct the security sweep outside the palace but he saluted the Queen’s Guards as they marched on, making him a popular sight among tourist snappers.

Mum Ally said: “The weekend has been fantastic, especially watching his face light up.

“It’s been amazing to see Charlie’s Starlight Wish granted because being a policeman is all he ever talks about and all he has ever talked about.

“Most children don’t get to have their dreams come true until they grow up so it’s amazing that Charlie’s have come true at this early stage.”

Later Charlie was taken to Lippitts Hill, where the National Police Air Service is based.

He was allowed in the police helicopter and there was a demonstration of how to prepare the craft for take-off.

Rounding off his day, he met 12-week-old police training puppies and working police horses, before he was allowed to make an “arrest” of a bad guy, to really prove his mettle.