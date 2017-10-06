Car and truck collide at busy crossroads

A busy junction ground to a halt after a collision between a car and a tipper truck.



Emergency services were called to the crossroads in the middle of Standish after the incident involving a blue Ford Focus and a red skip loader just before noon on Friday.

Following the impact the car ended up colliding with the railings outside Winnard and Brown estate agents.

A 50-year-woman who was in the car was trapped in her vehicle and had to be rescued by the fire and ambulance services.

She was checked over by paramedics but had sustained no injuries.

The driver of the truck was also unhurt.

The incident, where High Street, Market Street, Preston Road and School Lane all meet, caused some disruption to motorists travelling in the middle of the day.

Rectory Lane was blocked for a time with emergency services vehicles as crews helped the woman and made the scene safe.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) directed traffic around the scene, which was still ongoing at around 12.45pm.