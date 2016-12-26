Car burnt out in field

A car was completely destroyed in a fire which is being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters were called to the burning vehicle in a field on Sandy Lane in Golborne at around 12.30am on Boxing Day.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to put the flames out.

The car was completely destroyed by the fire and so badly damaged the firefighters could not even be sure what make it was.

As the car was in the middle of a field along the approach to Haydock Park Racecourse there was no danger of the blaze spreading beyond the vehicle.

Crews from Leigh fire station were at the scene for about an hour.

The incident is being treated as suspicious and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been informed.