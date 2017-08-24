Car crashes into front of popular Wigan restaurant

A man was seriously injured when a car hit the front of a restaurant this morning.

A police spokesman said the vehicle flipped and hit the Olive Garden, on Preston Road, Standish, at 6.20am.

Emergency services attended and found a man with serious injuries, who was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

An ambulance service spokesman said the man, who is in his mid 20s, suffered injuries to his neck and back.

Preston Road has been closed to traffic between Coppull Moor Lane and Pepper Lane.

Photographs of the damaged restaurant and car have been posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The post said the man walked out of the car, but it has since been confirmed that he was badly injured.

A building inspector will be visiting the restaurant to check on the damaged building.

Police enquiries are continuing to establish what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 341 of August 24.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.