Car crashes into garden fence before smashing into house

A man who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after ploughing his car through a garden fence has been released without charge.



The incident happened yesterday afternoon, when the driver of silver estate car crashed his car through a fence and into a house on Riley Way in Scholes.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 1.30pm, and the driver was arrested for drink driving.

Officers have since revealed that he has been released without charge as he was not over the legal limit.

The incident caused a back-up of traffic in the areas as other drivers waited for the car to be towed.

One resident said: "I was at work, but came home to pick my car up for the school run and was blocked in for about 20 mins when they were towing it away."