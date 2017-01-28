Car set ablaze outside house

A car parked outside a Wigan house was set alight in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A fire crew from Hindley were called to the property on Cinnamon Avenue in Hindley Green just before 3am.

The blaze had been reported to Greater Manchester Police and the authorities are treating it as a deliberate ignition.

A fire service spokesman said a neighbour had spotted the flames and dialled 999, otherwise the incident could have been more severe.

They told Wigan Today: "We were able to get there before the fire was well established so if it wasn't for the neighbour it could have been a lot worse.

"We believe the fire was started by something left under a wheel arch of the car, the matter has now been passed on to the police."